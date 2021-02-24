Menu

Crime

Student charged in stabbing at Somerset, Man., high school

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 4:51 pm
Pembina Valley RCMP have charged a 15-year-old male after another teen was stabbed during a fight at a Somerset, Man. high school Wednesday.
Pembina Valley RCMP have charged a 15-year-old male after another teen was stabbed during a fight at a Somerset, Man. high school Wednesday.

A student from Prairie Mountain High School in Somerset, Man. is facing charges after another student was stabbed during a fight at the school Wednesday.

Police were called after the two 15-year-old male students started fighting around 9:20 a.m.

During the fight police say one of the teens stabbed the other.

The injured teen was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg where police say he’s now listed in stable condition.

The other teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The accused remains in police custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

