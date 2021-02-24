Student charged in stabbing at Somerset, Man., high school

A student from Prairie Mountain High School in Somerset, Man. is facing charges after another student was stabbed during a fight at the school Wednesday.
Police were called after the two 15-year-old male students started fighting around 9:20 a.m.
During the fight police say one of the teens stabbed the other.
The injured teen was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg where police say he’s now listed in stable condition.
The other teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The accused remains in police custody and RCMP continue to investigate.
