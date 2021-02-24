Student charged in stabbing at Somerset, Man., high school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A student from Prairie Mountain High School in Somerset, Man. is facing charges after another student was stabbed during a fight at the school Wednesday.

Police were called after the two 15-year-old male students started fighting around 9:20 a.m.

During the fight police say one of the teens stabbed the other.

At 9:20 am this morning, Pembina Valley #rcmpmb responded to a fight b/w 2 male students at the high school in Somerset. Officers advised one 15yo had been stabbed & transported to hospital in stable condition. Other 15yo male was arrested & is in custody. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The injured teen was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg where police say he’s now listed in stable condition.

Read more: Police kept busy with three Winnipeg stabbings in one day

The other teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The accused remains in police custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

1:43 Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020