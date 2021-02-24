Coronavirus: 3 new deaths, lowest daily infections so far in 2021 in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far this year as it added three to its death toll on Wednesday.

There have been 379 coronavirus-related deaths in the province to date.

Two of the recently deceased were in the 80-plus age group and reported in the Saskatoon and central east zones while the other was in their 60s and from north west, according to a press release.

According to the government on Wednesday, there were 56 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 27,980. This is the lowest amount of new infections reported since Nov. 4, which had 36.

The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 146. This is the lowest average since Nov. 13, when it was 128.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 165 patients with COVID-19 — 148 are receiving inpatient care and 17 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,425 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since 1,363 on Nov. 11.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 26,176 following 158 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the press release, 2,155 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 565,210 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 20,344 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:06 Coronavirus: VIDO-InterVac director explains vaccine, variant research being conducted in Saskatchewan Coronavirus: VIDO-InterVac director explains vaccine, variant research being conducted in Saskatchewan

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, go to the coronavirus page on our website.

Advertisement