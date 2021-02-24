Arrest made in thefts of generators at Lindsay construction site: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces theft-related charges following an incident at a construction site in Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a theft from a construction site on Angeline Street North.

Police say surveillance video at the location revealed that around 5:15 a.m. a black pickup truck pulled into the site. A man allegedly hooked up a trailer with a generator onto the truck and left the scene with the equipment.

Around 5:45 a.m., the same vehicle is seen returning to the site where the man hooked up and removed a second generator, police said.

Durham Regional Police Service later located the suspect vehicle along with one of the stolen generators in tow.

David Vanderwerf, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance and breach of undertaking.

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance.

Police are seeking assistance in the recovering the other generator. Anyone with information is asked to call the police service at 705-324-525 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.