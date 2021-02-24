Manitoba reports 1 coronavirus death, 45 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and 45 more people have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases announced on the province’s online COVID-19 portal Wednesday bring the province’s total number of cases reported since last March to 31,590 after six previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

The total number of Manitobans reported to have died from COVID-19 rises to 887 with the latest victim, a woman in her 90s connected to an outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

Of the latest cases 23 were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, eight cases were from the Southern Health region, one was found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 10 were reported in the Northern Health region, and three cases came from in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

There are now 207 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 29 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.6 per cent provincially and four per cent in Winnipeg.

Health officials say 1,805 tests for novel coronavirus were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since February to 517,602.

There were 1,196 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba on Wednesday, according to provincial data.

On Wednesday officials announced the province is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to the general population, starting with those 95 and older and First Nations people 75 and older.

Until now, vaccines had been directed at certain groups such as health-care workers and people in personal care homes.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has scheduled a media availability for 2 p.m. Wednesday. There was no word from the premier’s office on exactly what he plans to discuss at the press conference.

