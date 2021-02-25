Okanagan weather: Warm finish to February

Send this page to someone via email

Pockets of mixed precipitation will linger throughout the region on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to around 6 C in the afternoon as a breezy southwesterly wind kicks in.

Those winds, however, will ease Thursday night, as the mercury falls toward the freezing mark.

There is the risk of mixed precipitation early Friday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

The final workweek of February will finish on a seasonal note, with clouds and a risk of rain and snow during the day, as afternoon temperatures clamber to around 5 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunshine returns on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies lingering all day and a daytime high of around 5 C, before a bigger boost of heat returns to finish February on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger that day, with an afternoon high of around 8 C.

March begins on a slightly cooler note, with clouds and the risk of mixed precipitation rolling back in.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.