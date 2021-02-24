Menu

Alberta man becomes 10th person of 2021 to win $1M or more in lottery

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 11:52 am
Greg Gerla won $1 million on the Jan. 27 Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize draw.
Greg Gerla won $1 million on the Jan. 27 Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize draw. WCLC handout

A Calgary man has become the tenth Albertan to win at least $1 million on a Western Canada Lottery Corporation lottery ticket this year.

Greg Gerla won $1 million on the Jan. 27 Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize draw.

Read more: Alberta siblings share in $1M lottery windfall

Gerla got his ticket in Lethbridge at the Savers Convenience Store on 13 Avenue North and returned to the store a few days later to check it.

“I had a couple of lottery tickets to check,” Gerla said. “I won $20 on one ticket, a free play on another ticket, then I scanned this one – whoa!

“I was so surprised. I really didn’t believe what I was seeing on the screen at first.”

Read more: Calgary mom shares $1M Lotto 6-49 win with her three daughters

Gerla said he plans to save and invest his winnings, but also use the windfall to buy a new car.

