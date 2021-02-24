Quebec reports 806 new cases, 17 additional deaths linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 806 new cases and 17 additional deaths Wednesday as the novel coronavirus health crisis continues.

The province’s COVID-19 case count has reached 284,472 since the pandemic began. Recoveries, meanwhile, have now topped 266,000.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 10,346. Quebec’s tally was changed, however, after an investigation found a previous death was mistakenly attributed to the virus.

Hospitalizations dropped once again. There are 655 patients, a drop of 25 from the previous day. In intensive care units, there are 10 more people for a total of 130.

The latest data shows 8,807 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given Tuesday. So far, the province has given 376,910 jabs since the inoculation campaign began in December.

When it comes to screening, 33,435 tests were administered Monday.