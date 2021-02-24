Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Bank of Canada monitoring housing market amid ‘early signs’ of overheating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2021 10:12 am
Click to play video 'Housing demand rising to levels not seen in nearly a decade' Housing demand rising to levels not seen in nearly a decade
The housing market in Saskatoon is seeing a major surge not seen since 2012. Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion joins Global News Morning to explain why, and how presentation of offers could be making a comeback in Saskatoon – Feb 17, 2021

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is seeing early signs that people may be purchasing homes solely because they believe prices may go up.

Macklem says rising prices in particular for single-family homes are still a long way from the heated market the country observed about five years ago.

Fuelling the increase has been a combination of demand for more space as millions of workers do their jobs remotely, constrained supply and rock-bottom interest rates driven low by central bank actions.

The bank’s key policy rate has been at 0.25 per cent for about 11 months, and its quantitative easing program is trying to reduce the rates paid on things like mortgages to drive spending.

Read more: Average Greater Toronto Area home price to top $1 million for first time in 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Macklem says the central bank is surprised by the rebound in the housing market.

He adds there are early signs of what he called “excess exuberance,” with people maybe expecting the recent increases in prices to go on indefinitely.

“What we get worried about is when we start to see extrapolated expectations, when we start to see people expecting the kind of unsustainable price increases we’ve seen recently go on indefinitely,” Macklem said during a question-and-answer session with chambers of commerce in Edmonton and Calgary.

Trending Stories

“We are starting to see some early signs of excess exuberance, but we’re a long way from where we were in 2016-2017 when things were really hot.”

Click to play video 'Canadian home prices forecast to rise 5.5% by the end of 2021' Canadian home prices forecast to rise 5.5% by the end of 2021
Canadian home prices forecast to rise 5.5% by the end of 2021 – Dec 14, 2020

The central bank plans to keep its key rate low until the economy recovers, expected sometime in 2023, and adjust its bond-buying program over time.

Story continues below advertisement

Macklem says there is still a need for considerable monetary policy support to generate a complete recovery.

Read more: Governor of Bank of Canada points to child care, education to help ease protracted employment recovery

In the meantime, the bank will keep an eye on debt levels, as mortgage debt rises as households pay down other debt like credit cards and personal loans, Macklem says.

“We are acutely aware that in a world of very low interest rates, there is a risk that housing prices could get stretched, households could get stretched, and certainly that’s a risk we want to guard against,” Macklem told reporters following the speech.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Bank of CanadaCanadian Housing MarketTiff Macklemhot housing marketcovid housing marketBank of Canada housing warningwill the housing market crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers