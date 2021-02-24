Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Advocates call for COVID-19 vaccination access for migrant and undocumented workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2021 7:23 am
Migrants, refugees, undocumented workers and their supporters rally outside the office Canada's Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren.
Migrants, refugees, undocumented workers and their supporters rally outside the office Canada's Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren.

TORONTO — Advocates say migrant and undocumented workers should have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Migrant Rights Network is calling on all levels of governments to guarantee that access.

The group is expected to make the call in a news conference today along with doctors and labour leaders.

Read more: Coronavirus: Windsor could close migrant farm worker isolation hotel, warns of funding shortfall

They say they are concerned that thousands of migrant and undocumented workers will not get the vaccine because of their immigration status.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The group says government vaccination plans do not include measures that would guarantee safe access to the shot for the workers.

The Ontario government has not said if temporary foreign workers employed on the province’s farms would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ontario migrant worker demands more protection from federal government during COVID-19 pandemic' Ontario migrant worker demands more protection from federal government during COVID-19 pandemic
Ontario migrant worker demands more protection from federal government during COVID-19 pandemic – Jul 30, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus VaccineTemporary Foreign WorkersMigrant WorkersOntario Migrant Workersundocumented workersMigrant Rights NetworkOntario Farm Workers
Flyers
More weekly flyers