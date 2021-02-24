Two arrests for attempted murder as man clings to life in hospital: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are now facing charges in connection with the violent stabbing of a 30-year-old man earlier this month — and police say those charges could be upgraded if the victim succumbs to his injuries.

Hamilton police arrested Jason Long, 27, and a female suspect in the area of Barton Street East and Westinghouse Avenue on Tuesday evening after an hours-long standoff.

Long is charged with attempted murder and robbery, while the woman is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police have already arrested and charged Madelene Peternel, 33, with attempted murder following what they call a “vicious” attack on the victim on Feb. 10.

According to detectives, the victim is clinging to life in hospital and if the decision is made to remove him from life support, Peternel and Long could both see their charges upgraded to first-degree murder.

Investigators previously said the pair attacked the man when he entered a residence at 646 Main St. E. and stole his Acura sedan after grabbing his keys.

The sedan was recovered near Gage Avenue North and King Street East two days later.