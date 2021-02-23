COVID-19: Confusion about Step 2 timing in Alberta’s reopening worries businesses like gyms

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta could start Step 2 of the province’s plan to ease restrictions as early as Monday, March 1. That means some businesses could find out that they’re allowed to reopen that very day.

“We know that lead times vary by sector and business,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday.

“Given that each step in the path forward contains some unique elements, the same notice may not be required for businesses in Step 2, 3 or 4.” Tweet This

Sectors involved in Step 1, which included restaurants, were given a week’s notice that they’d be allowed to reopen Feb. 8.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said provincial officials need the extra time to look at case numbers and where spread is happening before making a decision on Step 2.

“We did need the additional time to be able to look at the full three weeks of data following the first step to be able to understand what’s happening with our numbers, where is spread happening and if we need to take longer or a more cautious approach going forward,” Hinshaw said.

“Recognizing that it is frustrating for businesses, while the decision will be made at the earliest on March 1st, I’m not able to say with certainty exactly when that would be implemented,” she said.

“It could be as early as that same day or it could be that a decision is made with some lag time for businesses to prepare for opening.” Tweet This

Hinshaw says the R-value, along with the positivity rate in Alberta will help determine whether or not the reopening can go ahead. Hospitalizations must also be below 450 people. As of Tuesday, 326 people were in hospital.

While the potential reopening is welcome news to some businesses, many feel the lack of notice could lead to a big scramble.

Alberta businesses have been asking the province for a week’s notice before a decision is made on reopening. It’s crucial for Orangetheory Fitness, so it can prepare all 26 studios in the province.

Orangetheory president Blake MacDonald said the potential lack of heads up could cause lofty expectations for customers wondering why the gym needs more days to get ready.

“High-intensity group fitness studios require time to rehire staff, to get them trained, to put COVID safety protocols in place and so, it’s not easy for us to just turn the lights on and allow patrons to come in,” MacDonald said.

“I think the more notice, the better.” Tweet This

MacDonald also said the province’s possible last-minute decision could also cost the franchise thousands of dollars per studio in federal funding.

“Lockdown support is 25 per cent of our rent subsidy today, which can be, for an Orangetheory studio, between $3,000 and $5,000.”

“The day that they actually reopen or announce reopening, we lose our lockdown support for our rent subsidies,” MacDonald said. Tweet This

Alberta Health said it can’t provide an official decision or more detail on Step 2, except for a potential list of areas that could see eased restrictions.

The Step 2 plan lists retail, banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, hotels and further easing of indoor fitness and children’s sport.

Despite gyms not specifically being listed, MacDonald is confident Orangetheory Fitness is part of the next stage of reopening.

“We’ve been working with an industry liaison group with the Ministry of Health and Economic Development,” he said.

“They’ve been fairly transparent about the fact that we were going to be put into the Stage 2 of reopening.”

