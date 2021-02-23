Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Peel Region’s top doctor suggests building relief policies into Ontario COVID-19 pandemic framework

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 3:27 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Some Ontario businesses bemoan delay in reopening' Coronavirus: Some Ontario businesses bemoan delay in reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto and Peel Region businesses will not be allowed to reopen even partially next week as originally planned. That’s because the provincial government has agreed with local medical officers of health who expressed concern that reopening could lead to more cases of COVID-19. Sean O’Shea reports.

TORONTO — The top doctor for one of Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots says paid sick days and relief for businesses could be built into the province’s pandemic response system to help mitigate a third wave.

Peel Region’s Dr. Lawrence Loh says resistance to strict public health measures often stems from lack of relief.

He says the province should consider looking at how support policies could be part of Ontario’s tiered restrictions system, taking effect when regions are in certain categories.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario legislators call for clear criteria of ’emergency brake’ pandemic measure

The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment but has previously said that it isn’t looking to implement its own sick leave police because some relief is available through a federal benefit.

Story continues below advertisement

Loh’s suggestions came during a discussion hosted by the Ontario Medical Association that looked ahead to the next stage of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The medical association has called for Ontario to tighten COVID-19 restrictions in light of more infectious variants spreading in the province.

Read more: Should all seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine before essential workers?

The group representing physicians has recommended banning indoor restaurant dining and other non-masked indoor activities for regions in the red tier of the province’s pandemic system.

Trending Stories

Loh and his counterpart in Toronto sought to extend strict shutdown measures and a stay-at-home order for their regions last week, arguing the spread of variants and recent reopening of schools made it too risky to ease restrictions.

The province granted their request, extending the strictest measures for those two regions, as well as North Bay, Ont., until March 8.

The COVID-19 hot spot of York Region, however, saw restrictions ease as it was moved to the red, or second-strictest, tier of the province’s pandemic response system.

Click to play video 'Province agrees to hold back Toronto and Peel Region after local medical officers of health request it' Province agrees to hold back Toronto and Peel Region after local medical officers of health request it
Province agrees to hold back Toronto and Peel Region after local medical officers of health request it

York’s top doctor had sought the loosening of measures, saying his region was not seeing “explosive growth” of variants that were first detected in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Karim Kurji said last week that there was a “reasonable handle” on variant cases, arguing the need for strong measures needed to be balanced with economic and mental wellbeing.

The province’s economic reopening began earlier this month. The government has said, however, that it has created an “emergency brake” measure that allows it to swiftly move regions into lockdown if cases spike.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Lawrence Lohontario coronavirus reliefontario covid-19 relief
Flyers
More weekly flyers