61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,298, including 187 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 29 new people who have screened positive for a COVID-19 “variant of concern,” bringing the total number of cases involving variants up to 216.

In total, there have been 171 people confirmed to have the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., in the region.

On Tuesday, local public health reported that most of the new COVID-19 cases — 42 — are in Barrie, while the rest are in Bradford, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene, Ramara and Tay Township.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are outbreak-related and three are community-acquired.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

On Monday, 1,024 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region, bringing the total amount of doses given to 35,170. This includes more than 15,000 people who have received both of the necessary jabs.

The health unit also says it’s vaccinated 92 per cent of long-term care residents and 87 per cent of retirement home residents in the region.

Of the health unit’s 6,298 total COVID-19 cases, 87 per cent — or 5,504 — have recovered, while 24 people are in hospital.

Currently, there are 16 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at seven workplaces, six institutional settings, two educational settings and one community setting.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 975 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 295,119, including 6,884 deaths.

Advertisement