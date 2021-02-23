Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ontario legislators call for clear criteria of ’emergency brake’ pandemic measure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 2:39 pm
Click to play video 'Mississauga Canada Post facility with large COVID-19 outbreak excluded from provincial inspection' Mississauga Canada Post facility with large COVID-19 outbreak excluded from provincial inspection
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is conducting an inspection blitz on distribution centres, but one of Canada Post’s largest parcel processing facilities in Mississauga, that recently had an outbreak among workers, was not inspected because it falls under federal jurisdiction. Sean O'Shea has the developments.

TORONTO — Ontario’s Opposition is asking the government to clearly define what would trigger an “emergency brake” measure meant to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control as the economy reopens.

The Progressive Conservative government has said the measure allows it to swiftly move a region back into lockdown if cases spike.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the government needs to detail the criteria that would trigger the use of the measure.

She says the government has loosened public health restrictions too soon, without a clearly defined plan.

Read more: Ontario reports 975 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party leader Mike Schreiner are also expressing confusion over the parameters of the measure.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the measure considers a public health unit’s increase in case numbers, variants of concern and health system capacity.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She also says the measure was used when the province decided last week to keep Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay under a stay-at-home order until March 8.

Ontario reported 975 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 12 more deaths from the virus.

The province said 16,252 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered since the previous update, for a total of 585,707 doses total.

Click to play video 'Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 vaccines ‘play a critical role’ in easing public health measures' Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 vaccines ‘play a critical role’ in easing public health measures
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaOntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Coronavirus Emergency Brake
Flyers
More weekly flyers