Canada

Seal found scooting through P.E.I. neighbourhood gets ride in police cruiser

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 1:40 pm
A seal is shown in the back of a police cruiser after being rescued in Charlottetown, P.E.I., in this recent handout photo. The seal was wandering the streets of Charlottetown, P.E.I. Sunday morning, prompting a concerned neighbour to call police. Though eyewitnesses say the seal did its best to resist arrest, police got it into the back of a cruiser and, in consultation with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, released it back into the water where it belongs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Charlottetown Police Services

A fuzzy flippered forager was taken away in the back of a police cruiser Sunday morning after it was found wandering the streets of Charlottetown.

Lillian Reynolds had just put the kettle on when a dark figure shuffling down the sidewalk prompted her to stop everything and call police.

She says she knew instantly from the flapping flippers and tummy scoot that what she was looking at was a seal – and that if it made it onto a nearby road, it could become a slippery speed bump.

Reynolds says she laced up her shoes and ran out the door to stay beside the creature who, despite having no legs, was “really motoring” through the residential neighbourhood.

She says police officers arrived minutes later and managed to wrap the seal in a tarp and get it into the back of their cruiser.

Reynolds says police phoned her a few hours later to let her know that after consulting with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, they released the seal into the nearby Hillsborough River.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

