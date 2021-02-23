COVID-19: 2 deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, active cases drop to 33 for HKPR district

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two more COVID-19-related deaths and one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In its Tuesday update, there were two more deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. No details were provided.

The death toll for the health unit is now at 66 with 11 in Northumberland County, 55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County. Twenty-eight deaths in the Kawarthas were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in the spring of 2020. Another 17 deaths in the Kawarthas have been attributed to the ongoing outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin. Story continues below advertisement

Also on Tuesday, the health unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 in Northumberland County.

Active cases also dropped to 33 on Tuesday, down from 43 on Monday with 17 in Northumberland County, 15 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. There are now 915 resolved (91 per cent).

There are three active outbreaks as of Tuesday:

Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Feb. 17 — one staff member tests positive.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 17 resident deaths. There have been 62 resident and 49 staff cases since the onset of the outbreak.

COVID-19 data for Feb. 23, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

As of Tuesday, there are currently five people hospitalized in connection with the virus, two of which are in an intensive care unit, unchanged since Monday.

