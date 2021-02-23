Menu

Health

COVID-19: 2 deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, active cases drop to 33 for HKPR district

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 2:20 pm
The HKPR District Health Unit reports 33 active cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 23, 2021.
The HKPR District Health Unit reports 33 active cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 23, 2021.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two more COVID-19-related deaths and one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In its Tuesday update, there were two more deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. No details were provided.

Also on Tuesday, the health unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 in Northumberland County.

Active cases also dropped to 33 on Tuesday, down from 43 on Monday with 17 in Northumberland County, 15 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. There are now 915 resolved (91 per cent).

There are three active outbreaks as of Tuesday:

  • Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Feb. 17 — one staff member tests positive.
  • Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.
  • Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 17 resident deaths. There have been 62 resident and 49 staff cases since the onset of the outbreak.
Trending Stories
COVID-19 data for Feb. 23, 2021.
COVID-19 data for Feb. 23, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit
As of Tuesday, there are currently five people hospitalized in connection with the virus, two of which are in an intensive care unit, unchanged since Monday.
Last week, the health unit reported a COVID-19 variant was found in Port Hope and now has three cases within the same household.
Click to play video 'Canada’s Dr. Tam says new coronavirus variants need rapid response' Canada’s Dr. Tam says new coronavirus variants need rapid response
Canada’s Dr. Tam says new coronavirus variants need rapid response – Feb 16, 2021
