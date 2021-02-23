Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: No new cases reported in New Brunswick for first time in 2021

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 1:43 pm
Click to play video 'Seventh grader inspiring thousands to donate in Oromocto, N.B.' Seventh grader inspiring thousands to donate in Oromocto, N.B.
A seventh grader has inspired thousands of people to donate to Fredericton homeless shelters after he made care bags that included hats, mittens and a special handwritten message.

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time it has done so this year.

The province is also reporting that nine new people have recovered since Monday, meaning there are now only 75 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Read more: New Brunswick reports another death linked to COVID-19 and 1 new case

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,424 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 1,322 people are now considered to have recovered.

There have been 26 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of Tuesday, there are two people in the hospital, of which one is in intensive care.

The province conducted 909 COVID-19 tests on Monday. That boosts the province’s completed COVID-19 tests to 224,932.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'N.B. families speaking out about their concerns with hospital visitor restrictions' N.B. families speaking out about their concerns with hospital visitor restrictions
N.B. families speaking out about their concerns with hospital visitor restrictions

The public health department is reminding New Brunswickers to self-monitor and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • fever
  • new cough, or worsening chronic cough
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • new onset of fatigue
  • diarrhea
  • loss of sense of taste
  • loss of sense of smell
  • in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes

If you have two or more symptoms, you must self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

If New Brunswickers only have one symptom, they are not required to self-isolate but may be asked to be tested.

“While we have had great success in slowing the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we must remain vigilant,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Should all seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine before essential workers?

“If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. Don’t assume it is a cold or allergies. Don’t take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”

All of New Brunswick’s health zones remain at the orange level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsAtlantic CanadaOutbreakcovid-19 casesatlantic bubbleCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellJennifer RussellPremier Blaine Higgs
Flyers
More weekly flyers