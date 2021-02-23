Coronavirus: No new cases reported in New Brunswick for first time in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time it has done so this year.

The province is also reporting that nine new people have recovered since Monday, meaning there are now only 75 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,424 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 1,322 people are now considered to have recovered.

There have been 26 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of Tuesday, there are two people in the hospital, of which one is in intensive care.

The province conducted 909 COVID-19 tests on Monday. That boosts the province’s completed COVID-19 tests to 224,932.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 N.B. families speaking out about their concerns with hospital visitor restrictions N.B. families speaking out about their concerns with hospital visitor restrictions

The public health department is reminding New Brunswickers to self-monitor and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

fever

new cough, or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

new onset of fatigue

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste

loss of sense of smell

in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes

If you have two or more symptoms, you must self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

If New Brunswickers only have one symptom, they are not required to self-isolate but may be asked to be tested.

“While we have had great success in slowing the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we must remain vigilant,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. Don’t assume it is a cold or allergies. Don’t take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”

All of New Brunswick’s health zones remain at the orange level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan.