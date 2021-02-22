Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports another death linked to COVID-19 and 1 new case

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 2:08 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable' Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, announced on Thursday the province’s decision to delay administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those at lower risk of the virus, while giving the two doses on time for those most vulnerable. She said this step is an effort to expand the number of people vaccinated while vaccine supply is still limited.

New Brunswick health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Monday, as well as another death linked to the virus in Zone 4.

The person who died was in their 80s, and was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston.

“Marcia and I are truly sorry to hear of the loss of another person to COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we extend heartfelt condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

The new case reported Monday was an individual in their 40s, located in the Edmundston region.

There are 84 active cases in the province.

Read more: New Brunswick’s active COVID-19 case count drops below 100 for the first time since January

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,424 cases of COVID-19.

The province advised on Monday that one previously reported case has been removed from New Brunswick’s cumulative data after it was identified to be a false positive result.

“When Public Health evaluates the results of its tests, it considers the epidemiological links and case information to determine the likelihood for these to be positive,” read the news release.

“In certain rare situations, such as this one, the results were not in keeping with the patient information or the COVID-19 activity in the area, so the samples were retested. The individual involved is being informed of the negative result.”

The province said it is investigating the cause of the false positive result.

Click to play video 'N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan' N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan
N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan

In addition, New Brunswick has confirmed its sixth case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19. The case was previously reported in Zone 4.

As of Monday, the province has completed  224,023 tests to date.

The province said is continuing to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

To date, the province has administered 26,317 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 11,036 individuals have received their second dose.

“Clinics for more than 5,200 residents who live in 193 licensed long-term care facilities are slated to take place this week,” read the release.

“More than 1,000 other people are scheduled to receive their second dose at these clinics.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 TestingEdmundstonManoir Belle Vue
