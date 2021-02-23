Menu

Crime

Police investigate 16 arsons in popular Orillia, Ont., hiking area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 12:25 pm
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to an arson involving a smoking tree that wasn't fully engulfed by flames.
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to an arson involving a smoking tree that wasn't fully engulfed by flames. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating at least 16 cases of arson in the popular hiking area of Scout Valley in Orillia, Ont.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to an arson involving a smoking tree that wasn’t fully engulfed by flames.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Police say the tree had to be cut down to be extinguished to ensure that the fire wouldn’t spread.

According to police, the Orillia Fire Department reported there had been 15 other similar occurrences since last fall.

Read more: OPP investigate Ramara, Ont., arson

Emergency crews believe all these “suspicious” fires were intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

