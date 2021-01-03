Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 3 2021 9:56pm
01:34

Residents living in fear after Richmond condo arson spree

Residents of a Richmond condo say they’re traumatized, scared and living in fear after their building has been the target of repeated suspected arsons since November. Paul Johnson reports.

