No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 60

Guelph’s public health unit reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as its total case count remained at 2,613.

Active cases fell by 20 from the previous day to 60, which includes four people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

With another 20 people recovering from the disease, Guelph’s resolved cases climbed to 2,516.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 remained unchanged.

In February, there have been 256 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Guelph, including 14 fatal cases, while 454 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Wellington County on Tuesday as its total case count remained at 952.

Active cases fell by two from the previous day to 15 and that includes one person in the hospital with the coronavirus.

With two more people recovering from the disease, resolved cases reached 905.

The county’s death toll of 32 remained unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported on Tuesday and neither of the most significant outbreaks in the area reported any new deaths related to the disease.

Nineteen people have died at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 26, while 14 have died at the Village of Riverside of Glen since Dec. 17.

Both outbreaks continue, however, no additional cases were reported.

There are nine active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 14,281 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 869 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by 375 to 6,240.

That’s 2.4 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction who have been fully vaccinated.

Public health’s website shows 84 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated, while 46 per cent of the staff have received two doses of the vaccine.