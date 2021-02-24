Menu

Canada

Avenue magazine releases 2021 list of Calgary’s best restaurants

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 10:13 am
A display of dishes from Calgary’s Bridgette Bar, located in the 700 block of 10 Avenue S.W.
A display of dishes from Calgary’s Bridgette Bar, located in the 700 block of 10 Avenue S.W. .facebook.com/bridgettebar

Avenue magazine has released its annual issue showcasing the best restaurants in Calgary.

Available online on Wednesday or in hard copy on Thursday, the issue features dozens of first-rate eateries and includes a rundown of the 13 best overall restaurants.

Speaking to Global News Morning Calgary on Wednesday, Avenue Calgary editor-in-chief Käthe Lemon said the issue is a salute to the city’s restaurant industry and what it has dealt with due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

“They have done such incredible work and we just wish we could have highlighted more because there are so many amazing restaurants in this city, so many amazing restauranteurs running restaurants in this city,” Lemon said.

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary diners pleased about eating with others again as restrictions eased

The restaurants featured were selected by a combination of readers and a panel of expert judges; the judges chose the 13 best overall restaurants while online voting helped determine the best restaurants in dozens of other categories including brunch, burger joint, coffee house, Indian, Mexican and vegetarian.

“This year is the first year that we’ve ever done a ballot,” Lemon said. “So we invited readers to fill out an online ballot — it was two parts — where they nominated their favourite restaurant in 27 categories and then voted on them.”

BELOW: Avenue Calgary’s 13 best overall restaurants for 2021 (unranked and in alphabetical order)

For a complete rundown of the restaurants featured in the issue, visit AvenueCalgary.com.

