Toronto resident charged in connection with mobile cannabis delivery service in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old Toronto resident has been charged in connection with an illegal mobile cannabis delivery service operating in Muskoka.

On Friday, the delivery service was observed making several stops from Gravenhurst to Huntsville, Ont.

Read more: Hikers become stranded on piece of floating ice in Northern Bruce Peninsula

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit arrested the delivery driver and conducted a search, which resulted in the seizure of more than $10,000 worth of cannabis products. This included 986 grams of dried cannabis flower, six grams of hash, five grams of cannabis resin, 1,680 grams of edibles, 16 disposable vape pens, $530 in cash, tinctures, a collapsible baton and a cellphone.

Adrian Stein, 42, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with selling cannabis, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Stein was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Huntsville in April.