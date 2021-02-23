74-year-old woman scares off burglar at her Guelph home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 74-year-old woman scared off a would-be burglar who was trying to get into her west-end home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a ground-floor apartment near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road just before 4 a.m. for reports of an attempted burglary.

Police said the woman reported that she woke up to noise near her bedroom window and when she looked outside, she saw a man running away.

Officers did not locate the suspect but police said they found shoe prints outside the woman’s window and a screen that had been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436.

It’s not the first time this year that one of Guelph’s older residents has scared off a burglar.

Last month, an 85-year-old woman woke up to a burglar with a tire iron coming out of the bathroom in her home near Woodlawn and Victoria roads.

Police said the man ran out the front door after being confronted by the woman.