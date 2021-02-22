Coronavirus: Visitor limitations at Manitou Lodge in Watrous, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

An increase in novel coronavirus cases in Watrous has led to the Saskatchewan He​alth Authority (SHA) alerting the public on Monday.

The town is in the central east zone, which has 75 of the province’s current 1,652 active COVID-19 cases, according to the provincial government.

In order to keep ev​eryone in SHA facilities and care homes safe during this time, the health authority said visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only at ​Manit​ou Lodge.

“The decision to restrict family presen​​ce is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health-care workers safe,” read a SHA statement.

​“Compassionate care reasons ma​y include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.”

The limitations will remain until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence, SHA said.

Watrous is approximately 100 km southeast of Saskatoon.

