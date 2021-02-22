Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on White Bear First Nation highway

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Initial investigation revealed a truck was travelling south on Highway 9 when it hit a pedestrian who was walking on the southbound driving lane.
Initial investigation revealed a truck was travelling south on Highway 9 when it hit a pedestrian who was walking on the southbound driving lane. File / Global News

A 52-year-old man is dead after being hit by a truck while walking on Highway 9 on the White Bear First Nation in Saskatchewan on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Carlyle RCMP said it responded to the incident at about 7:15 p.m.

Early investigation shows the man was walking on the southbound driving lane when he was hit by a truck travelling south.

The driver, 26, who was the only person in the vehicle, stopped and tried saving the man’s life until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended the scene to investigate.

RCMP says alcohol or drugs are not being investigated as factors in the crash at this time.

Both lanes on Highway 9 between the Bear Claw Casino Hotel and the entrance to Kenosee Lake were closed for some time, but reopened Monday morning.

