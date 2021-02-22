Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on White Bear First Nation highway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 52-year-old man is dead after being hit by a truck while walking on Highway 9 on the White Bear First Nation in Saskatchewan on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Carlyle RCMP said it responded to the incident at about 7:15 p.m.

Read more: City adding pedestrian lights to Albert Street intersection where woman died

Early investigation shows the man was walking on the southbound driving lane when he was hit by a truck travelling south.

The driver, 26, who was the only person in the vehicle, stopped and tried saving the man’s life until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Saskatoon

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended the scene to investigate.

RCMP says alcohol or drugs are not being investigated as factors in the crash at this time.

Both lanes on Highway 9 between the Bear Claw Casino Hotel and the entrance to Kenosee Lake were closed for some time, but reopened Monday morning.

1:21 Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions – Mar 5, 2020