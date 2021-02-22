Menu

Cannabis

Quinte West man charged after 3-year-old eats illegal cannabis edibles

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 2:47 pm
OPP say a 3-year-old ate a large amount of cannabis candy made to look like Skittles. The child was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
A Quinte West man is facing a charge after a young child ingested a large number of cannabis edibles, OPP say.

According to police, on Feb. 19, around 6:30 p.m., OPP were called to a home on Fish and Game Club Road in Quinte West.

Police say a three-year-old child had eaten a large amount of edibles, which looked, according to a picture from OPP, like Skittles.

The child was rushed to hospital in life-threatening but stable condition, police say.

Read more: Several children hospitalized after eating illegal cannabis edibles: Health Canada

OPP have not identified the name of the accused, but charged a 38-year-old local man with negligence causing bodily harm.

Police are issuing a warning to people to take care of their edible cannabis products around children.

“Cannabis products, such as edibles can look like treats or candy to a child,” OPP said.

Furthermore, the product eaten in this instance was not in adherence with Ontario’s cannabis regulations. Cannabis products must be sold in plain, child-resistant packaging with a standardized cannabis symbol.

In Ontario, the THC limit for edibles is 10 milligrams per package. The package shown in the photo provided by OPP said it contained 40 times that amount.

OPP would not say where the product was purchased from.

