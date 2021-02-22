55 new cases, 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Hamilton as of Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hamilton on Monday.

Daily figures posted by Hamilton Public Health show 371 active cases and 21 outbreaks throughout the city.

Two of the largest active outbreaks involve the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre and the Salvation Army men’s shelter.

There are 27 cases of the coronavirus at the Barton Street Jail, affecting 19 inmates and eight staff members.

The Salvation Army Booth Centre has 25 cases, involving 23 clients and two staff members.

Hamilton’s death toll among residents who contracted the virus stands at 278.

The most recent COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday, a resident in their 70s.