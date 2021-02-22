Menu

Health

55 new cases, 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Hamilton as of Monday

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
One of Hamilton's largest active outbreaks of COVID-19 is at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre. Don Mitchell / Global News

Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hamilton on Monday.

Daily figures posted by Hamilton Public Health show 371 active cases and 21 outbreaks throughout the city.

Read more: Hamilton reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, outbreak at shelter grows to 25 cases

Two of the largest active outbreaks involve the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre and the Salvation Army men’s shelter.

There are 27 cases of the coronavirus at the Barton Street Jail, affecting 19 inmates and eight staff members.

The Salvation Army Booth Centre has 25 cases, involving 23 clients and two staff members.

Read more: Community vaccine strategy presented to Hamilton’s board of health

Hamilton’s death toll among residents who contracted the virus stands at 278.

The most recent COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday, a resident in their 70s.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Hamilton COVID-19Hamilton Public HealthHamilton-Wentworth Detention CentreHamilton pandemicSalvation Army Booth Centre
