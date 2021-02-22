Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit at Vancouver General Hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 1:32 pm
A photo of Vancouver General Hospital.
A photo of Vancouver General Hospital. Chester Ptasinski/Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Vancouver General Hospital in a patient unit.

Vancouver Coastal Health said five patients and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The unit is now closed to new admissions and transfers.

All visitation has been suspended until outbreak measures are lifted with the exception being for compassionate end-of-life visits, VCH said.

Click to play video 'Outbreaks in B.C. long-term care persist despite COVID-19 vaccination program' Outbreaks in B.C. long-term care persist despite COVID-19 vaccination program
Outbreaks in B.C. long-term care persist despite COVID-19 vaccination program

Read more: COVID-19 variant detected at multiple Metro Vancouver schools

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital remains open for urgent and emergency care.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 bcCoronavirus BCVancouver General HospitalBC coronavirus updateVCHVancouver hospital covid outbreakVGH COVID outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers