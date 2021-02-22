COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit at Vancouver General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Vancouver General Hospital in a patient unit.

Vancouver Coastal Health said five patients and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The unit is now closed to new admissions and transfers.

All visitation has been suspended until outbreak measures are lifted with the exception being for compassionate end-of-life visits, VCH said.

The hospital remains open for urgent and emergency care.