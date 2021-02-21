COVID-19 variant detected at 3 Surrey schools

The Surrey School District is reporting that three schools have confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.
Supt. Jordan Tinney said exposures occurred at A.H.P Matthew Elementary, Tamanawis Secondary and École Woodward Hill Elementary in late January and earlier this month. Test results confirming the variant came back on Saturday.
According to a note to the school community, “two classes and over 20 individuals” at École Woodward Hill have been told to stay home and get tested. They will be allowed to return to school after receiving a negative test.
Three people at Tamanawis and three at A.H.P Matthew have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.
B.C. has recorded 72 cases of COVID-19 variants, the majority of which were the B.1.1.7 variant.
Health officials have warned that variants could lead to a third wave of infections.
