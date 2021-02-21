COVID-19 variant detected at 3 Surrey schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey School District is reporting that three schools have confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

Supt. Jordan Tinney said exposures occurred at A.H.P Matthew Elementary, Tamanawis Secondary and École Woodward Hill Elementary in late January and earlier this month. Test results confirming the variant came back on Saturday.

According to a note to the school community, “two classes and over 20 individuals” at École Woodward Hill have been told to stay home and get tested. They will be allowed to return to school after receiving a negative test.

Three people at Tamanawis and three at A.H.P Matthew have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Tonight we issue notices to 3 schools on exposures to COVID-19 Variant. Thank you to @Fraserhealth for working with us this weekend. To the staff, students, community of AHP Matthew, Tamanawis and Ecole Woodward Hill, thank you for all you do. #sd36learn @CityofSurrey #surreybc pic.twitter.com/X0bp8nH45r — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) February 21, 2021

B.C. has recorded 72 cases of COVID-19 variants, the majority of which were the B.1.1.7 variant.

Health officials have warned that variants could lead to a third wave of infections.

recent modelling report from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggested if COVID-19 variants of concern were to take hold in B.C., existing public health measures wouldn’t be enough to keep transmission low.

— With files from Srushti Gangdev and the Canadian Press