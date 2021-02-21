Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 variant detected at 3 Surrey schools

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Update on COVID-19 variants of concern in B.C.' Update on COVID-19 variants of concern in B.C.
Global's Keith Baldrey has the latest on variants of concern in our province and why Thursday was a milestone day for COVID-19 vaccinations in B.C.

The Surrey School District is reporting that three schools have confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

Supt. Jordan Tinney said exposures occurred at A.H.P Matthew Elementary, Tamanawis Secondary and École Woodward Hill Elementary in late January and earlier this month. Test results confirming the variant came back on Saturday.

Click to play video 'New federal coronavirus modeling data warns of ‘third wave’ danger' New federal coronavirus modeling data warns of ‘third wave’ danger
New federal coronavirus modeling data warns of ‘third wave’ danger

According to a note to the school community, “two classes and over 20 individuals” at École Woodward Hill have been told to stay home and get tested. They will be allowed to return to school after receiving a negative test.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people at Tamanawis and three at A.H.P Matthew have been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Trending Stories

B.C. has recorded 72 cases of COVID-19 variants, the majority of which were the B.1.1.7 variant.

Health officials have warned that variants could lead to a third wave of infections.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus variants could fuel Canada’s third wave' Coronavirus variants could fuel Canada’s third wave
Coronavirus variants could fuel Canada’s third wave
A recent modelling report from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggested if COVID-19 variants of concern were to take hold in B.C., existing public health measures wouldn’t be enough to keep transmission low.
Story continues below advertisement
— With files from Srushti Gangdev and the Canadian Press
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19Surrey schools COVID-19BC UK variant
Flyers
More weekly flyers