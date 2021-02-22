Stolen truck and plates recovered after downtown London arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London man is facing several charges related to a truck reported stolen almost two weeks ago, along with stolen plates.

London police say a London man was arrested Friday after police noticed a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.

On Feb. 10, a man reported his red 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen from a driveway on Crimson Crescent in London and on Feb. 18, a woman contacted police to report her Ontario licence plates stolen from a residence on Westfield Drive.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Friday a police officer saw a red Dodge Ram pickup truck stopped at the intersection of Wellington and King streets.

Police say a check of the licence plate revealed that it was reported stolen the previous day.

The officer followed the vehicle at a distance until it stopped in a parking lot located in the 300 block of Richmond Street.

Police say two male suspects exited the truck and attempted to flee. Both were arrested without incident.

The passenger was later released but the alleged driver, a 30-year-old London man, was charged with breach of probation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and operation while prohibited.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 25 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).