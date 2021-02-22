Saskatchewan provincial parks to start accepting reservations on April 12

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s provincial parks will start accepting reservations for its seasonal campsite on April 12 and between April 14 and 23 for nightly and group campsites.

“With the recent cold snap across the province, many folks are anticipating summer and this year’s camping season,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said.

“Our provincial parks provide many options for safe and local summer vacations, with so much to see and do. Sask Parks staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors and their families back to the parks for another memorable year.”

Sask Parks launched a new system in early 2020 to enhance the online reservation experience led by Aspira, a company with more than 30 years of experience providing reservation platforms for government parks across North America.

The province says customers should plan to create a new account once the site is available in April prior to reservations opening.

Online tutorials will be offered to help with the booking process.

Reservations will now begin at 7 a.m. each day as customers will no longer need to log on at 6:40 a.m. in order to be placed in the queue.

The complete reservation schedule is below:

April 12 – Seasonal campsites for all parks offering seasonal camping

April 14 – Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap

April 16 – Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge

April 19 – Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson

April 20 – Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake

April 21 – Cypress Hills

April 22 – Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

April 23 – Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain

The province says fees changes in 2021 include a $1 increase in nightly electric sites, now $33 a night, and a $1 increase in full-service nightly sites, now $43 a night.

The new full-service seasonal sites at Greenwater Lake and Meadow Lake provincial parks are $3,400. All other fees remain the same from 2020.

For more information regarding campsites and reservations visit saskparks.com.