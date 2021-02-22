Dubois’ overtime winner, three-point night leads Jets over Canucks 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

It was about as good as you could draw up Pierre-Luc Dubois’ return to the line-up.

After missing four games, the 22-year-old notched two goals, including the game-winner 27 seconds into overtime to carry the Jets over the Canucks 4-3.

Mark Scheifele picked up a goal and two assists, extending his point streak to ten games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots on the way to collecting his seventh win of the season.

Dubois assisted on a Neil Pionk third period power play goal to round out a three-point night.

The game began with what some expected to be a given, as Derek Forbort dropped the mitts with Zack MacEwen.

Forbort was involved in a lengthy scrum with Canucks’ rookie Nils Hoglander at the end of Friday night’s game.

MacEwen fired a couple hard rights as Forbort fell to one knee just as the linesmen arrived to separate the tangle.

Exactly 1:18 after the heated bout, Jordie Benn ripped a point shot off the back boards and the puck popped right out to Brandon Sutter, who shoveled it up and over a lunging Connor Hellebuyck.

The Canucks peppered Hellebuyck with shots throughout the first 20 minutes, outshooting the Jets 19-7.

The onslaught of pressure proved costly for Winnipeg at the end of the period. Elias Pettersson lifted a Brock Boeser rebound over Hellebuyck’s glove to give the home team a two goal lead heading into the first intermission.

It took almost 15 minutes for either team to find the scoresheet in a much more tame second period.

Pierre-Luc Dubois cashed in on a Blake Wheeler one-time feed for his first goal as a Winnipeg Jet.

Dubois’ second goal of the season cut the Vancouver lead in half with 5:23 left on the clock.

The 40-minute buzzer sounded with the shot tally even at nine following a one-sided first period.

It didn’t take Winnipeg long to put their momentum to good use with Mark Scheifele trickling a wrister past Braeden Holtby.

The goal gives Scheifele ten on the season and extends his current point streak to ten games. That ties a career high.

Prior to the period’s halfway mark, Brandon Sutter was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking.

Just under a minute into the power play, Neil Pionk wound up on a Dubois pass beating Holtby from the top of the right circle.

That was the only power play the Jets ended up capitalizing on, going one for four with the man advantage.

Vancouver would get a late chance on the power play due to Josh Morrissey firing an untouched puck out of play with 2:13 left in the game.

Holtby was called the bench giving Vancouver a 6-on-4. Elias Petterssonstruck again, ripping a slapshot past Hellebuyck with just 36 second left.

For the first time since Feb. 1 against Calgary, the Jets were headed towards five minutes of extra time.

Exactly 27 seconds into the extra frame, Pierre-Luc Dubois muscled his past by Brock Boeser cutting in past the slot.

He wired home the game winner over the right shoulder of Holby giving the jets a 4-3 overtime victory.

Winnipeg returns home to Bell MTS Place on Thursday to begin a four game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens.

Puck drop goes at 7:00 p.m. with the pre-show on 680 CJOB beginning at 5.