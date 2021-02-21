Variety Show of Hearts telethon 2021 raises more than $6.6M

Send this page to someone via email

The Variety – the Children’s Charity Show of Hearts Telethon raised $6,681,873 million for kids with special needs over the weekend.

Viewers tuned in to meet some of the kids Variety helps during the 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, which aired Saturday on Global BC.

Last year’s Show of Hearts raised $5,515,238 to benefit children with special needs province-wide.

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as online or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Here are some of the heartwarming stories of children and their families who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story

3:39 Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story

6:25 Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean

5:56 Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean

Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story

7:55 Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story

2:51 Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story

2:39 Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story

6:31 Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story

Show of Hearts: Layla’s story

6:33 Show of Heart: Layla’s story Show of Heart: Layla’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton

5:16 Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton

Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair

5:52 Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair

Show of Hearts: Emma’s story

3:42 Show of Hearts: Emma’s story Show of Hearts: Emma’s story

— With files from Amy Judd and Claire Fenton