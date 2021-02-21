Menu

Canada

Variety Show of Hearts telethon 2021 raises more than $6.6M

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Variety The Children's Charity Show of Hearts Telethon will take place Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Variety The Children's Charity Show of Hearts Telethon will take place Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Variety The Children's Charity

The Variety – the Children’s Charity Show of Hearts Telethon raised $6,681,873 million for kids with special needs over the weekend.

Viewers tuned in to meet some of the kids Variety helps during the 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, which aired Saturday on Global BC.

Last year’s Show of Hearts raised $5,515,238 to benefit children with special needs province-wide.

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as online or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Here are some of the heartwarming stories of children and their families who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story' Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story
Show of Hearts 2021: Emiliano’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story' Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story
Show of Hearts 2021: Karista’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean' Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean
Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Sean

Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story' Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story
Show of Hearts 2021: Tommy’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story' Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story
Show of Hearts 2021: Luke’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story' Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story
Show of Hearts 2021: Joseph & Logan’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story' Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story
Show of Hearts 2021: Maram’s story

Show of Hearts: Layla’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Heart: Layla’s story' Show of Heart: Layla’s story
Show of Heart: Layla’s story

Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton' Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton
Show of Hearts 2021: Where are they now? Jayden and Ashton

Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair' Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair
Show of Hearts 2021: Jenna’s new wheelchair

Show of Hearts: Emma’s story

Click to play video 'Show of Hearts: Emma’s story' Show of Hearts: Emma’s story
Show of Hearts: Emma’s story

 

Click to play video 'Variety’s annual Tree of Hearts fundraiser goes virtual' Variety’s annual Tree of Hearts fundraiser goes virtual
Variety’s annual Tree of Hearts fundraiser goes virtual – Dec 3, 2020

 

 

Click to play video 'Variety has seen grant requests for mental wellness double' Variety has seen grant requests for mental wellness double
Variety has seen grant requests for mental wellness double – Sep 18, 2020

— With files from Amy Judd and Claire Fenton

 

Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekBC CommunityVariety Show of Hearts TelethonVariety Show of Hearts telethon amount raised
