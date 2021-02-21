Regina Police issue two tickets for public health order violations

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina Police have ticketed two women for violating Saskatchewan’s public health order.

Police say on Saturday afternoon they were monitoring an event protesting the COVID-19 public health orders in the province.

Approximately 20 people were at the protest at Victoria Park.

Two women were issued tickets for failing to comply with the public health order by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.

3:27 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier slams protest outside home of province’s top doctor Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier slams protest outside home of province’s top doctor – Jan 26, 2021

Advertisement