Regina Police issue two tickets for public health order violations

Regina Police have ticketed two women for violating Saskatchewan’s public health order.
Police say on Saturday afternoon they were monitoring an event protesting the COVID-19 public health orders in the province.
Approximately 20 people were at the protest at Victoria Park.
Two women were issued tickets for failing to comply with the public health order by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.
