Canada

Regina Police issue two tickets for public health order violations

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 7:03 pm
Regina Police ticketed two women for failing to comply with the Public Health Order by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 persons.
Regina Police ticketed two women for failing to comply with the Public Health Order by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 persons. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Regina Police have ticketed two women for violating Saskatchewan’s public health order.

Police say on Saturday afternoon they were monitoring an event protesting the COVID-19 public health orders in the province.

Read more: Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

Approximately 20 people were at the protest at Victoria Park.

Two women were issued tickets for failing to comply with the public health order by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.

