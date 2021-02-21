More than 60K COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan administered 2,428 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, meaning more than 60,000 doses have been administered throughout the province in total.

South central reported the highest number of doses administered on Saturday with 874. The zone also reported an additional 493 doses administered from Feb. 18.

The remaining doses from Saturday were administered in the north west (116), Saskatoon (422), central east (482), Regina (534).

In total, 60,743 vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the first shipments arrived.

The province also added 182 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina had the most new cases with 56. Saskatoon followed with 48 cases reported in the area.

The remaining cases are in the far north west (11), far north central (2), far north east (22), north west (10), north central (5), north east (4), central west (2), central east (7), south west (1), south central (5) and south east (1) zones and eight cases have pending residence information.

Four cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the far north central (1), north west (1) and north central (2) zones.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 153, or 12.5 per 100,000 population.

There are 1,670 COVID-19 cases considered active total in the province.

Saskatchewan government officials also reported that four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Two of the residents who died were in their 60s and from the north west zone. The other two residents who died were in their 70s and from the south central zone and Regina.

A total of 176 people are in hospital, including 13 patients in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, 2,186 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. To date, 559,078 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Saskatchewan.

According to the Saskatchewan government, as of Feb. 19, when other provincial and national data was available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 469,247 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 621,306 tests performed per million population.

1:43 Saskatchewan government prepares for mass COVID-19 immunizations Saskatchewan government prepares for mass COVID-19 immunizations