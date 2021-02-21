Menu

Crime

Bottles thrown from balcony of downtown Toronto condo during ‘large gathering’: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard on Sunday.
Police in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard on Sunday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after bottles were thrown from the balcony of a downtown condo unit where there was reportedly a “large gathering” Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received were called to the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at 2:35 p.m.

There were reports of a gathering at a condo unit and bottles being thrown down to the road below, police said.

Read more: Toronto man charged after alleged fraud involving online shopping returns

Police later confirmed that bottles landed on York Street. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police tweeted that officers had entered the condo unit and added that 14 people were “being investigated.”

Road closures were put in place but were expected to be lifted after officers took photographs and clean up was completed.

