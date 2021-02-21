Menu

Health

Quebec new COVID-19 cases lowest since September, health minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2021 12:19 pm
Quebec is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in five months, as well as 15 deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that the 666 new infections reported on Sunday is the “best day” since Sept 23, when the province reported 687 cases.”

Hospitalizations also fell by 14 to 686 with 119 patients in intensive care, which is one less than the day before.

READ MORE: Variants could bring ‘strong resurgence’ of COVID-19 if restrictions lifted, feds warn

Trending Stories

Dubé warned Quebecers against feeling a false sense of security given the threat of new, potentially more infectious COVID-19 variants.

Quebec has reported 23 confirmed cases involving variants of concern, as well as 329 presumptive cases under investigation.

That figure is up from 286 a day prior.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
