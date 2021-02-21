3 dead of suspected overdoses in Drumheller; prompts warning from RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were found dead in a home in Drumheller on Saturday night, which has led local RCMP to issue a warning about possibly opioid-tainted drugs in the community.

According to the Mounties, officers and medical services were called to the home around 7:45 p.m. for reports of sudden deaths.

The RCMP said it is believed the three people died of overdoses from “drugs that may be laced with lethal quantities of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.”

Opioid use and drug overdoses have become a growing concern across the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to numbers from Alberta Health, 997 people died of overdoses in the province in the first 11 months of 2020, and around 301 of those deaths occurred between April and June.

The RCMP remained at the home on Saturday night as they continued their investigation.

The Mounties said no further information would be released about the victims and cited that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.