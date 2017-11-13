Health groups want alternatives to opioids: ‘Canada needs a better approach’  

An interim report released at a Calgary pain management conference suggests the best way to cut down on opioid addiction is to not prescribe it in the first place.

READ MORE: New prescription guidelines aim curb growing opioid crisis in Canada

Michael Heitshu of the Coalition for Safe and Effective Pain Management says a lack of affordable alternatives for painkillers in Canada is partly behind over-reliance on opioids and rising addiction rates.

He says many symptoms that lead to opioid prescriptions could be treated with other measures such as psychological treatments, physiotherapy, chiropractic care and occupational therapy.

Watch below from March 2017: A young Vancouver entrepreneur is speaking out about just how easy it is to become addicted to opioids after they are prescribed for pain and as Nadia Stewart reports, new evidence highlights the problem.

Heitshu says it’s time for doctors to put down their prescription pads when it comes to opioids except as a last resort.

READ MORE: Should physicians in Canada be held more accountable for the opioid epidemic?

The study recommends provincial and federal governments consider adding alternative medicine to coverage under public health care.

A final report from the coalition is expected next year.