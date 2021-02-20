Price of gas jumps again in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

On the heels of a price increase earlier in the month, motorists in B.C.’s Southern Interior are having to shell out even more to fill up their vehicles.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, the price per litre in the Okanagan is now around eight cents higher a litre than it was two weeks ago.

In the Central Okanagan, gas was selling for $1.349 a litre, up from $1.269 two weeks ago on Feb. 5. The price at the beginning of the month was $1.179 per litre.

"Drivers should expect gasoline prices to keep rising in the months ahead" – @GasBuddyGuy https://t.co/u7dhHOlFQS — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) February 16, 2021

In Vernon, gas prices were mostly listed at $1.349, though some were a couple of cents cheaper, with one at $1.259. Two weeks ago, prices ranged between $1.159 and $1.290.

Salmon Arm prices were mostly either $1.269 or $1.309 — up from $1.199 — though reported prices in nearby Mara ($1.199) and Enderby ($1.199) were considerably cheaper.

In the South Okanagan, gas was at $1.349 in Penticton ($1.179 to $1.269); between $1.320 and $1.349 in Oliver; and $1.269 in Osoyoos.

In Kamloops, home to usually the lowest prices in the region, the price per litre was listed at $1.349, up from $1.269. Prince George prices were in lockstep at $1.299.

In Vancouver, the average price per litre is $1.421, with most prices listed at either $1.439 or $1.449 – nearly a dime more expensive than Victoria at $1.359.

The average price per litre, according to GasBuddy.com:

Calgary: $1.135 ($1.085)

Edmonton: $1.115 ($1.060)

Saskatoon: $1.091 ($1.094)

Regina: $1.089 ($1.081)

Winnipeg: $1.157 ($1.046)

Toronto: $1.186 ($1.139)

Ottawa: $1.171 ($1.126)

Montreal: $1.246 ($1.203)

Quebec City: $1.226 ($1.175)

Halifax: $1.183 ($1.134)

Fredericton: $1.145 ($1.104)

Charlottetown: $1.184 ($1.139)

St. John’s: $1.323 ($1.287)

To see more gas prices at GasBuddy.com, click here.