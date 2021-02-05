Price of gas shoots up 9 cents a litre in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The price of gas has shot up in parts of the Okanagan, with pumps now posting prices almost a dime higher than they were just two days ago.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, gas is now selling for $1.269 a litre in Kelowna, up nine cents from $1.179 on Wednesday.

The upward trend started Thursday, with some stations posting prices of $1.269. By Friday afternoon, nearly every station in Kelowna was in financial lockstep.

Meanwhile, in Vernon, gas prices varied, ranging from $1.159 to $1.290 — the widest spread of prices throughout the valley.

Salmon Arm had the region’s lowest posted price, at $1.099, though most stations were $1.199.

In Penticton, most stations were either $1.179 and $1.269, with Oliver between $1.165 and $1.229. Down the road in Osoyoos, gas was $1.229, with one station at $1.219.

Elsewhere throughout the province, gas mostly hovered between $1.359 and $1.389 in Vancouver, with most of Victoria at $1.359.

In Kamloops, prices at the pump were either $1.199 and $1.269, with Prince George prices between $1.129 and $1.279.

The average price per litre, according to GasBuddy.com:

Calgary: $1.085

Edmonton: $1.060

Saskatoon: $1.094

Regina: $1.081

Winnipeg: $1.046

Toronto: $1.139

Ottawa: $1.126

Montreal: $1.203

Quebec City: $1.175

Halifax: $1.134

Fredericton: $1.104

Charlottetown: $1.139

St. John’s: $1.287

In Washington state, GasBuddy says gas was selling for $2.872 a gallon, which, according to one gas price calculator, works out to 97 cents a litre.

In Texas, the average price was $2.143 a gallon, which translates to 72 cents a litre.

