Consumer

Price of gas shoots up 9 cents a litre in Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 5:14 pm
The price of gas rose from $1.179 a litre earlier in the week to $1.269, with nearly all Kelowna stations in financial lockstep on Friday.
The price of gas rose from $1.179 a litre earlier in the week to $1.269, with nearly all Kelowna stations in financial lockstep on Friday. Global News

The price of gas has shot up in parts of the Okanagan, with pumps now posting prices almost a dime higher than they were just two days ago.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, gas is now selling for $1.269 a litre in Kelowna, up nine cents from $1.179 on Wednesday.

The upward trend started Thursday, with some stations posting prices of $1.269. By Friday afternoon, nearly every station in Kelowna was in financial lockstep.

Read more: New website launched to better track the price of gas in B.C.

Meanwhile, in Vernon, gas prices varied, ranging from $1.159 to $1.290 — the widest spread of prices throughout the valley.

Salmon Arm had the region’s lowest posted price, at $1.099, though most stations were $1.199.

In Penticton, most stations were either $1.179 and $1.269, with Oliver between $1.165 and $1.229. Down the road in Osoyoos, gas was $1.229, with one station at $1.219.

B.C.'s new gas price reporting rules take effect
B.C.'s new gas price reporting rules take effect – Aug 14, 2020

Elsewhere throughout the province, gas mostly hovered between $1.359 and $1.389 in Vancouver, with most of Victoria at $1.359.

In Kamloops, prices at the pump were either $1.199 and $1.269, with Prince George prices between $1.129 and $1.279.

The average price per litre, according to GasBuddy.com:

  • Calgary: $1.085
  • Edmonton: $1.060
  • Saskatoon: $1.094
  • Regina: $1.081
  • Winnipeg: $1.046
  • Toronto: $1.139
  • Ottawa: $1.126
  • Montreal: $1.203
  • Quebec City: $1.175
  • Halifax: $1.134
  • Fredericton: $1.104
  • Charlottetown: $1.139
  • St. John’s: $1.287

In Washington state, GasBuddy says gas was selling for $2.872 a gallon, which, according to one gas price calculator, works out to 97 cents a litre.

In Texas, the average price was $2.143 a gallon, which translates to 72 cents a litre.

To see more gas prices at GasBuddy.com, click here.

Gas prices jump by 16 cents per litre at many gas stations in the Okanagan
Gas prices jump by 16 cents per litre at many gas stations in the Okanagan – Apr 29, 2020
KelownaOkanaganVernonpentictoncentral okanaganWest KelownaGas PricesSalmon ArmoliverosoyoosConsumerGasBuddy
