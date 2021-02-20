Menu

Crime

Ontario SIU respond to person in distress report in Odessa

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 7:05 pm
Old Wilton Road 401 overpass.
Old Wilton Road 401 overpass. Global News Kingston

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of February 20.

The incident occurred a little after 3 a.m. according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

Officers from the Lennox and Addington detachment responded to a report of a person in distress at the Highway 401 overpass on Old Wilton Road.

On arriving, police found an 18-year-old person from Odessa on the overpass.

A media release issued by O.P.P. Acting Sergeant Annie Collins states “officers tried to approach the individual, but the person suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from the bridge.”

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement
Eastbound lanes of the 401 from county road 4 to county road 6 were closed for several hours while the SIU and provincial police conducted their investigation.

The eastbound lanes were re-opened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The SIU investigates incidents that involve police when there is a death, serious injury, a gun is discharged or a person reports a sexual assault.

