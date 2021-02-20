Ontario SIU respond to person in distress report in Odessa

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of February 20.

The incident occurred a little after 3 a.m. according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers from the Lennox and Addington detachment responded to a report of a person in distress at the Highway 401 overpass on Old Wilton Road.

On arriving, police found an 18-year-old person from Odessa on the overpass.

A media release issued by O.P.P. Acting Sergeant Annie Collins states “officers tried to approach the individual, but the person suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from the bridge.”

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

1:29 SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton – Dec 16, 2020

Eastbound lanes of the 401 from county road 4 to county road 6 were closed for several hours while the SIU and provincial police conducted their investigation.

The eastbound lanes were re-opened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The SIU investigates incidents that involve police when there is a death, serious injury, a gun is discharged or a person reports a sexual assault.