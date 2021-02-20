Ontario SIU respond to person in distress report in Odessa

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of February 20.
The incident occurred a little after 3 a.m. according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Officers from the Lennox and Addington detachment responded to a report of a person in distress at the Highway 401 overpass on Old Wilton Road.
On arriving, police found an 18-year-old person from Odessa on the overpass.
A media release issued by O.P.P. Acting Sergeant Annie Collins states “officers tried to approach the individual, but the person suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from the bridge.”
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention.
Eastbound lanes of the 401 from county road 4 to county road 6 were closed for several hours while the SIU and provincial police conducted their investigation.
The eastbound lanes were re-opened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
The SIU investigates incidents that involve police when there is a death, serious injury, a gun is discharged or a person reports a sexual assault.
