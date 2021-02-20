Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. between Revelstoke, Golden closed because of vehicle incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 2:22 pm
DriveBC says a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park has resulted in a 127-kilometre closure between Revelstoke and Golden.
DriveBC says a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park has resulted in a 127-kilometre closure between Revelstoke and Golden. DriveBC

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed because of a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park.

DriveBC says the incident is near the Rockgarden trailhead, resulting in a lengthy, 127-kilometre closure between Revelstoke and Golden.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family members identify Kelowna victims of Monday highway crash in Kamloops

The closure is technically between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and one km west of Golden.

Trending Stories

DriveBC says the road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

No detour is available, but an update is expected at 1:30 p.m., PT.

Click to play video 'Drone footage captures part of iconic California highway washed away by heavy rains' Drone footage captures part of iconic California highway washed away by heavy rains
Drone footage captures part of iconic California highway washed away by heavy rains – Feb 1, 2021

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficTrans-Canada HighwayRevelstokeHighway crashGoldendrivebcTrans-CanadaGlacier National ParkNo. 1 Highway
Flyers
More weekly flyers