Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. between Revelstoke, Golden closed because of vehicle incident

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed because of a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park.

DriveBC says the incident is near the Rockgarden trailhead, resulting in a lengthy, 127-kilometre closure between Revelstoke and Golden.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident in @GlacierNP near Rockgarden Trailhead has closed the highway between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. No detour available, assessment in progress. Next update is approximately 1:30 PM

Info here: https://t.co/qFBRL7meBS…@511Alberta — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 20, 2021

The closure is technically between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and one km west of Golden.

DriveBC says the road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

No detour is available, but an update is expected at 1:30 p.m., PT.

