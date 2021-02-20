Edmonton health officials weigh in on Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton health officials are giving mixed reviews about Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

On Friday, the province announced Phase 1 had started that day, while Phase 2 is expected to begin in April.

“Overall, I think this is a strong plan,” Blake Murdoch, University of Alberta Health Law Institute research associate, said.

“I think there are ethical and potential evidence-based arguments to suggest that you put some of the later groups to (Phases) 2C and 2D earlier than some of the (2)A and (2)B (phases), but overall I think they followed the general guidance of the experts.”

All seniors born in 1946 or earlier are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine within the next week.

Those living in retirement centres, senior lodges and all other congregate or supportive living homes will be eligible starting Friday.

Starting on Feb. 24, seniors born in or before 1946 and still living in the community will be able to book an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Booking will be done online or over the phone. Albertans can also sign up to be notified when it is their turn for vaccination.

Phase 2 will be broken down into four groups.

Phase 2A will allow seniors 65-74 years old, and First Nation and Metis Albertans 50-64 years old who are living on or off reserve or settlement to receive vaccine shots.

Staff and residents of licensed supportive living facilities not covered in Phase 1 will also be eligible.

Phase 2B does not have a start date, but will include Albertans aged 18-64 with underlying health conditions.

In Phase 2C, residents and staff in congregate living facilities — including correctional facilities, homeless shelters and group homes for disabilities, mental health and other licensed supportive living — will be eligible for the vaccine.

In Phase 2D, Albertans aged 50-64 and First Nations and Metis people aged 35-49 living on or off reserve or settlement will be eligible.

Dr. James Talbot with Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association COVID-19 Response said the government’s announcement is positive news — but added important details are still missing.

“Getting the logistics right to deliver 200,000 doses per week to immunize 1.8 million people — the devil is going to be in the details, and the earlier the province can be specific about the who, the where, the when and the how, the better it’s going to be for everyone,” Talbot said.

Talbot said he would like details on who qualifies as having an underlying health condition and whether those giving the vaccine will already be vaccinated.

“You don’t want a bunch of people trooping in to get immunized if the people giving immunization are not, in fact, protected,” Talbot said.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the health conditions will be determined by “extensive analysis” of data and literature and will identify the conditions that put people at highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Murdoch said despite his belief the government’s vaccine plan is largely a good one, he believes the province will have to tighten restrictions again due to the spread of more contagious variants.

“The government is still moving forward with the opening, which I think will have to be reversed very quickly. That’s unfortunate, but I think it’s going to be happen before we get enough people vaccinated,” he said.

“I do think the plan will help to reduce the number of cases but it’s going to take a certain amount of momentum before we start to see big results.”

At the end of Phase 2, more than two million Albertans will have had the chance to receive the vaccine.

To date, Alberta has administered 155,532 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are now 58,674 Albertans who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Of those, 29,233 people who live in long-term care and designated supportive living centres have been fully vaccinated.

— With files from 630CHED digital content coordinator Kirby Bourne