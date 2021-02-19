Coronavirus outbreak declared at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after declaring the last in a run of COVID-19 outbreaks, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says the Juravinski has a new one in a rehabilitation and alternate level of care (ALC) unit.

Three patient cases and one among staff are associated with the outbreak in the E4 Unit.

The patients have been moved to the hospital’s COVID unit, the staff member is isolating at home.

The hospital has now had seven outbreaks since December with the first starting on Dec. 3 at the F5 ALC unit.

Four more would follow in January and two in February.

The largest was in the E2 (orthopedics) unit which accounted for three deaths among 44 cases with 28 patients and 16 staff before it was declared over just this past Wednesday.

Only a pair of facilities run by the city’s two hospital agencies have outbreaks as of Friday, the Juravinski and the 5th floor of the satellite hospital in downtown being managed by St. Joe’s.

Combined the two outbreaks account for 24 total cases with the satellite facility recording two deaths since Feb. 3.