Crime

Border agents in B.C. seize cash, 2 handguns, hippo tusks and bear skulls from motorhome

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 7:54 pm
Canada Border Services Agency says the accused was stopped last summer at the border crossing near Creston and his motorhome was searched.
CBSA

A B.C. border seizure of prohibited guns, undeclared cash and animal bones is going to trial this fall.

The accused was stopped last summer at the border crossing near Creston and his motorhome was searched.

Canada Border Service says agents found two prohibited handguns, various drugs, about $26,000 in cash and $1 million in Iraqi dinar (approximately $862 Canadian).

Read more: Alaska man charged with smuggling ‘assault-style’ rifles into B.C.

During the search, officers also found non-reported hippo tusks and bear skulls.

The accused is a man who, according to his social media accounts, spent a lot of time travelling all across America and Canada during the pandemic.

His travels included crossing the border after he was stopped for a search at the Kingsgate port of entry last June. His nationality is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Canada Border Services Agency cracks down on American travelers abusing loophole' Canada Border Services Agency cracks down on American travelers abusing loophole
Canada Border Services Agency cracks down on American travelers abusing loophole – Aug 2, 2020

Rodger Savory, 50, has been charged with smuggling and illegal possession of firearms.

He has not responded to a request for comment on the charges.

His case goes to trial Sept. 14 in B.C. provincial court in Creston.

