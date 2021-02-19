Flagship EQ3 store, office space among tenants-to-be at former Sears store at CF Polo Park

Send this page to someone via email

Although it has sat empty since December 2017, redevelopment is underway at the former Sears store in Winnipeg’s CF Polo Park mall.

The massive store, which included an upper and lower floor that were each 80,000 square feet, is being redeveloped to house a number of tenants, including a 43,000 square foot EQ3 furniture store on the lower level and a large international company using the upper level as office space.

This Sears location at CF Polo Park closed its doors in December 2017. File / Global News

Cadillac Fairview, the mall’s owner, said “substantial work” is also being done to clean up the 100,000 square foot basement — which included an underground truck court when Sears was the tenant — for future uses.

In addition to moving in the two major tenants as well as other businesses and offices, the entire exterior facade of that section of the mall is being replaced with curtain wall glazing and metal panels.

The entire project is expected to be complete by summer 2021, with more announcements to come about other “prominent global brands” expected to open up in the space.

