Car crashes through Vernon fence, erupts in flames, but driver nowhere to be found: RCMP

Police in Vernon are asking anyone who may have witnessed a single-vehicle crash near the cadet camp on Friday morning to come forward.

Emergency crews, including RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance, responded to a report of a vehicle collision at around 8:45 a.m., along the 700 block of Highway 97.

When they arrived, a grey passenger car was fully engulfed in flames.

According to police, the car travelling southbound, but crossed the northbound lane and left the road, eventually coming to rest down an embankment on the east side of the highway.

Video taken by a passerby shows the car had gone through the fence of the cadet camp.

Once the car fire was extinguished, it was confirmed that the vehicle was unoccupied.

Police are seeking public help as they try to locate the driver.

Police said the crash had minimal impact on traffic.

