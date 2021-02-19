Menu

Economy

Quebec debt underestimated by $12B, auditor general says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 2:41 pm
Guylaine Leclerc says the situation is akin to someone receiving a credit card bill and saying the minimum payment is all they owe.
Guylaine Leclerc says the situation is akin to someone receiving a credit card bill and saying the minimum payment is all they owe. Danita Delimont / Getty Images

Quebec’s auditor general says the province has underestimated the size of its debt by $12 billion.

Guylaine Leclerc told a legislative committee Friday she plans to table a report on the situation in March.

She says her upcoming report will clearly explain to Quebecers why she feels the province’s debt is being underestimated by the government.

Quebec records 800 new cases, 14 more deaths tied to coronavirus crisis

Leclerc says the situation is akin to someone receiving a credit card bill and saying the minimum payment is all they owe.

Quebec’s Finance Department estimates the province’s gross debt will be $220.8 billion by March 31, or 50.5 per cent of GDP.

Leclerc also told the committee her office may investigate the no-bid contracts that were awarded by the government during the pandemic.

Click to play video 'Quebec public health experts support delaying second COVID-19 dose' Quebec public health experts support delaying second COVID-19 dose
Quebec public health experts support delaying second COVID-19 dose
© 2021 The Canadian Press
